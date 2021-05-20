Hastings gang member remanded in custody over alleged Christchurch assault

A 33-year-old man appeared in the Hastings District Court on Friday charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Photo / NZME

A patched Mongrel Mob member from Hastings has been charged in relation to a serious assault in Christchurch earlier this year.

A 33-year-old man appeared in the Hastings District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after being arrested in Hastings on Thursday.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until his next appearance in June.

The charge related to an incident on January 31, where a man sustained serious head injuries following the alleged assault on Oxford Tce, in Christchurch's central city.

"The victim in this assault has made progress with his recovery, however he still faces serious health issues due to the injuries sustained," a police spokesperson said.

The victim, 19-year-old Leni Taufateau, attended St Thomas of Canterbury as part of a programme that sees two students brought over from Samoa or Tonga.

His former principal, Steve Hart, described him as very kind, gentle and quiet.

Taufateau was a young man who was going in the right direction, having earned a place in the Canterbury Under-19 rugby squad, he said.

Police have encouraged anyone who has information about the incident to contact them on 105 quoting file number 210131/5776.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.