Wellington police investigate 'concerning' drink-spiking allegations

Wellington police are investigating reports of drink-spiking. Photo / 123rf

Content warning: This article references drugging and sexual assault.

Wellington police are investigating allegations of drink-spiking in the Wellington's bars.

A post, which has since been deleted, was uploaded to the popular Facebook group Vic Deals on Saturday, alleging a man had spiked women's drinks and made sexual advances towards them.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the post and were making inquiries into the allegations raised.

Bar owner Matt McLaughlin said reports of this nature were always concerning and shouldn't be tolerated.

He said those working in the Wellington hospitality industry communicated well to stop people from entering premises who could pose a risk.

McLaughlin said it was important for the public and industry to continue to call out bad behaviour, however he felt there was a positive buzz around the place.

"I know there's a lot of negative chat around hospitality and Wellington city – it is still a safe place to come and socialise."

McLaughlin said staff are well trained to keep patrons safe and are taught to gather as much information as possible if an issue arises.

He said if people do believe they have been spiked they should report it to police.

In March hundreds gathered to address the issue of safety on Wellington streets. Photo / NZ Herald

Wellington's nightlife has been under the spotlight in recent months, with reports of feelings of safety, as well as sexual assault and harassment in the city after dark.

In March, hundreds of people attended the #LetUsLive rally on Courtenay Place, calling for a city free from sexual violence.

Bar owners, retailers, police and local councils responded by committing to a "social contract", which asked everyone to take collective action to address the problem.

In November, the Herald talked to several Wellington women who wanted to shine a light on their drink-spiking experiences. Some remembered feeling "out of control", and said they felt afraid to go back out in Wellington at night.

Test results for some of the women showed they had GHB and ketamine in their systems.

What to do if you think you've been spiked:

• Get medical attention and tested as soon as possible.

• Anyone who believes they may have had their drink spiked should contact police.



• If you start to feel dizzy or unwell while drinking tell bar staff, security or someone you trust straight away.

• Always let someone know where you are going, and if you need help urgently call 111.



• If anyone has any information to report about concerning or suspicious behaviour, they can call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111