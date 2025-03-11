“We obviously know there’s going to be certain challenges but we tend to just try and focus on our job rather than what’s going on around us,” Wong said.
He said he’s already been tested with industry struggles challenging his Auckland restaurants.
“I opened my first restaurant in Auckland two weeks before Covid and then the next one was in Albany a couple of weeks before the second lockdown. Then just as the Omicron one hit, that’s when we opened Lucky 8 and then Jungle 8 came just after that when the CBD was really dead.”
The news of Wong’s new restaurants comes as businesses on Courtenay Place prepare for major roadworks to start next month.
He said he’s “a little bit worried” about planned works on the Golden Mile but he wasn’t aware of them when he signed the lease in December.
The council’s plan for Courtenay Place includes removing private vehicles during daytime hours, a cycleway running down one side of the street, widened footpaths, new public seating and outdoor dining spaces.
“I’ve done a bit of research now and I think in the long term it will be good for the location when it’s finished. Hopefully everyone can survive and do okay during that time, it’s like short-term pain for a long-term gain”.
Wong plans to open in October and said the two venues will employ around 20 to 30 staff.
Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.