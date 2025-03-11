It was then taken over by Jose Ubiaga, who opened SugarWoods bar but that was put into liquidation in August last year.

Following SugarWoods’ closure, hospitality operator Mike Drummond secured the site to open Establishment 2.0.

Renders show Wong's plans for the two-level venue, with Jungle 8 downstairs and Lucky 8 above with outdoor balcony seating overlooking Courtenay Place. Photo / Supplied

Drummond told NZME in November that he hoped to open the refreshed venue before Christmas.

He did get Establishment 2.0 up and running but its social media pages have since been taken down.

He would not respond to interview requests about its apparent closure.

Crown Commercial has leased the site, with agent Bryan Block saying it’s “exciting to see such a well-known brand coming to town”, and that it will help contribute to a “more vibrant Courtenay Place”.

Block told the Herald that he understands Establishment 2.0 will close in May.

The Establishment 2.0 Bar on the corner of Blair St and Courtenay Place, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wong, who has opened dozens of restaurants in China and New Zealand, told the Herald the idea for expansion into Wellington came after working with an Auckland developer who was looking to purchase the Reading Cinema complex.

Those plans fell through after Prime Property was named the buyer of the derelict Courtenay Place building.

“I just liked the city and how it worked,” Wong said of its density and walkability in the CBD.

He said his parents were born in Wellington and his family has long operated businesses in the capital.

Restaurateur Paul Wong says his Wellington businesses will be a bit different to his Auckland offerings. Photo /Jason Oxenham

His concept for the site would have Lucky 8 upstairs with a “loungey feel”, and Jungle 8 downstairs as a more “high-energy” restaurant and bar offering.

Wong described Lucky 8, which has been operating on Ponsonby Rd, Auckland, for three years, as “Chinese and Japanese pan-Asian style food” with cocktails and tapas costing only $8.88.

Jungle 8, he said, has a focus on Vietnamese and Southeast Asian cuisine.

“It’s going to be a bit different to our Auckland offering.”

Wong says he's apprehensive but optimistic about expanding into the capital. Photo / Supplied

Lucky 8 in Ponsonby serves tapas and cocktails for $8.88. Photo / Supplied

The past year has resulted in a string of hospitality closures in the capital.

These include cafes Bordeaux and Pandoro because of economic challenges and construction disruption, as well as restaurants such as Concord and Mable’s.

Other establishments, including Myrtle bakery and cafe, Olive, and the Hudson also closed with their owners citing various factors.

Last month, wine bar Plonk announced it was shutting up shop with the operator saying less foot traffic in the area was the main cause.

Last week, Daisy’s in Thorndon announced it was closing.

“We obviously know there’s going to be certain challenges but we tend to just try and focus on our job rather than what’s going on around us,” Wong said.

He said he’s already been tested with industry struggles challenging his Auckland restaurants.

“I opened my first restaurant in Auckland two weeks before Covid and then the next one was in Albany a couple of weeks before the second lockdown. Then just as the Omicron one hit, that’s when we opened Lucky 8 and then Jungle 8 came just after that when the CBD was really dead.”

The news of Wong’s new restaurants comes as businesses on Courtenay Place prepare for major roadworks to start next month.

He said he’s “a little bit worried” about planned works on the Golden Mile but he wasn’t aware of them when he signed the lease in December.

The council’s plan for Courtenay Place includes removing private vehicles during daytime hours, a cycleway running down one side of the street, widened footpaths, new public seating and outdoor dining spaces.

Wellington City Council has released its new design for the Golden Mile on Courtenay Place. Image / WCC

“I’ve done a bit of research now and I think in the long term it will be good for the location when it’s finished. Hopefully everyone can survive and do okay during that time, it’s like short-term pain for a long-term gain”.

Wong plans to open in October and said the two venues will employ around 20 to 30 staff.

Ethan Manera is a multimedia journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 and is interested in local issues, politics and property in the capital. Ethan is always on the lookout for a story and can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.