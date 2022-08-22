The Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor store was targeted by ram-raid thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor store was targeted by ram-raid thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police are investigating more burglaries in Auckland overnight - including one at a store that has been targeted by ram-raiders eight times.

Officers were called to the Ōrākei Fine Wines & Spirits liquor stores on Coates Avenue just before 4am after reports of a vehicle being used in a ram raid-style theft.

The vehicle, a Nissan Tilda, was left at the scene and later towed.

The owner arrived devastated at the scene in front of him; telling the Herald this was the eighth ram-raid at his store.

"Eight times this has happened to me. Eight times - eight times," he said repeatedly.

"The store next door has been hit three times in the past four months.

"I've applied for bollards and got nothing. I'm not asking for any money. I just want permission for bollards."

He said he hoped media coverage would let people understand what was happening to people like him.

Five other stores at a block of shops in Howick were also targeted overnight - this time in smash-and-grab type burglaries.

- more to come -