Thousands of anti-government protesters led by Brian Tamaki march to Parliament Tuesday morning. Video / NZ Herald

The 1500 people who gathered a Parliament to protest against the Government have left the site while the district's commander says they're "very pleased" with how the group's behaviour.

Superintendent Corrie Parnell said no issues were reported during the protest and the crowds had since dispersed from Parliament grounds.

"The group was monitored closely by police..we are very pleased with how people conducted themselves."

Boos echoed out across Parliament lawn earlier today and chants of "guilty" could be heard as 1500 anti-government protesters assembled outside Parliament for what they dubbed "the people's court".

Around 1.30pm, the crowd - who were addressed at one point as the "jury" - were asked for the verdict to which they yelled "guilty".

Many people left the site soon after the "verdict" was ready while a number of protesters remained - gathering at the front of Parliament while messages were played on loudspeakers and children played on the slide.

A protest, led by the Freedoms and Rights Coalition, is taking place at Parliament in Wellington today. Photo / George Heard

Parnell said today's positive outcome was the result of details planning by police, clear community with the protest organisers, and the behaviour of those who attended.

"I'm incredibly proud of the professional approach of our staff who put this

plan into action."

There was no requirement for trespass orders to be issued and no arrests were

made, Parnell said.

The counter-protest departed earlier this afternoon without incident.

This morning, a wall of police separated opposing protest factions outside Parliament as the Brian Tamaki-led protest met a counter-protest group. Tamaki said yesterday he did not want any violence at today's demonstration.

At Parliament, children played on the playground while people snacked and settled into lawn chairs while others waved New Zealand flags or held signs as Tamaki addressed the crowd, including encouraging his protesters to yell their messages at the Beehive.

A makeshift court house was set up and protesters held a mock court trial outside parliament and a "verdict" - as it has been dubbed online - was delivered around 1.35pm.

A person dressed in a wig, a black robe and glasses to resemble a judge sat in a medieval-style wooden chair. Around 1.30pm, there was a noticeable reduction in the crowd as protesters trickled away from the Parliament grounds.

Parnell said earlier the protest group had marched from Civic Square to Parliament and no issues were reported.

Only a few protesters remain on the lawn at Parliament. Photo / Georgina Campbell

"The community can be reassured we are actively monitoring this event to ensure the protest activity is carried out in a safe manner for all involved, including members of the public, and disruption is kept to a minimum."

'Muscle memory': City prepares for protest

Earlier today, vehicles brandishing slogans like "freedom" were seen in the capital as people holding signs and waving flags gathered at Wellington's Civic Square ahead of the march to Parliament this morning.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people gathered at the Cenotaph, near Parliament, for a counter-protest. Tensions rose as the opposing sides met with the counter-protesters shouting at the Tamaki-led group to "go home".

The two groups jeered at each other on either side of a police line as more officers could be seen running to bolster the line between the two groups as they got within metres of each other.

As the protesters gathered before the main stage on Parliament's grounds, Michael Jackson's "They don't really care about us" blared over speakers while members of the group danced to the music.

Hannah Tamaki spoke earlier today - and "saluted" those who had attended protests around the country. She referenced the "Enough is enough" march they had attended 18 years earlier and thanked those who attended today.

"For the parents and grandparents here, I want to say thank you for your courage."

There is a large police presence around Wellington, especially near Parliament, as protesters gather at the Beehive. Photo / George Heard

A convoy of anti-government protesters crossed the North Island bound for the capital yesterday, reaching Sanson around 7pm last night.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not intend to engage with protesters and urged them to keep things "peaceful and lawful".

It has been almost six months since the 23-day illegal parliamentary occupation which came to a fiery and violent end on March 2 when riot police clashed with anti-mandate protesters.

Tamaki has been adamant his group has no intention of turning violent or occupying the parliamentary precinct.

Hundreds of parking tickets were issued during the February and March protest as protesters' cars clogged streets and were parked illegally, disrupting commuters and residents wanting to move through the area.

In the days before this protest, police brought in reinforcements from outside the region and closed roads. As the convoy of protest vehicles tracked towards the capital, concrete bollards were positioned and temporary fencing was erected.

Ardern said the security measures in place were a balance between the right to protest and preventing a situation like that in February and March.

Tamaki told the Herald yesterday afternoon that he did not want any violence at the demonstration and would have men working as security.

"I've got good people who are doing good security ... we don't want any violence," he said.

Tamaki said he was not involved in the previous protest, saying he had been involved in 150 other protests and "not one single one was violent".

Scores of Wellington office staff and students have been given the option to work from home to avoid the march.

February's protest temporarily closed Victoria University of Wellington's Pipitea campus, which is near the Beehive, while its bookshop Vic Books has shut up shop for good.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said there was a sense of trepidation among some businesses ahead of today.

At least 50 Wellington firms got relief payments after the disruption of the February protest, which forced some to close completely.

"There's a little bit of muscle memory from the last protest that makes people anxious," Arcus told the Herald.