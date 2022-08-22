The car was left suspended just metres away from shops on Taranaki St in Wellington. Photo / Vic Deals on Facebook

Interesting photos have resulted from a crash in Wellington this evening, with one car narrowly missing a shop's front window.

A police spokesperson said the crash was between two cars on Taranaki St at Ghuznee St, northbound. They said there were no injuries reported.

The car appeared to be "jacked up" by a roadwork sign that it ran over during the accident. Photo / Supplied

A witness to the aftermath said one of the cars appeared to be "jacked up" by a roadwork sign that it ran over during the accident.

Photos show the front of the vehicle suspended in mid-air, mere metres away from a shop's front window. It appeared to be badly damaged.

The other car sat on the street in a slightly better condition.