Auckland police officer attacked during arrest as bystanders film

Bystanders filmed a police officer being attacked and shared the footage on social media, police say. Photo / File

The footage was later shared on social media, Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said.

The man being arrested was eventually tasered by arriving police.

The officer, who suffered a facial injury and grazes, was taken to Auckland Hospital for observation.

"Police were concerned the incident occurred in front of a number of bystanders, including those who filmed and then shared it on social media. Our staff go to work every day to keep our community safe, and this video shows a police officer in a very dangerous, and vulnerable situation."

The incident came after police received reports of a man assaulting a woman in a vehicle on Quay St just after 9am yesterday, Malthus said.

The man drove off and his vehicle was eventually found on Kitemoana St in Ōrakei.

"It was established the registered owner of the vehicle had numerous warrants for his arrest on serious matters. The driver attempted to evade police before he stopped the vehicle near the intersection with Tāmaki Drive.

"During the process of the man being arrested, he allegedly began to assault a police officer at the scene for a prolonged time."

It was "incredibly fortunate" the outcome wasn't worse, Malthus said.

"We are currently providing our officer with support."

A 41-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure, resisting police, escaping police custody and possession for supply of methamphetamine. He was due to appear in Auckland District Court today.