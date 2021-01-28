Hastings drunk driver six-times the limit rolls out of Subway

Police praised Hastings' City Assist team after they spotted a man six-times the legal drinking limit stumbling back to his vehicle. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have praised Hastings' City Assist team after they spotted a man six-times the legal drink driving limit stumbling back to his vehicle after visiting Subway.

Eastern District Police said it was a "miracle" the driver managed to drive through Hastings without causing harm to himself or others.

The man was breath tested and charged with driving with more than 1500 mcg of alcohol per litre of breath – the legal limit is 250 mcg.

He was charged with disqualified driving.

A police spokeswoman said the Hastings Community Patrollers City Assist team spotted the male stumbling back to his motor vehicle from Subway and called police immediately.

"Police reviewed CCTV footage of the man driving through town and it's a miracle he even made it without causing harm, given the fact that he had driven into the oncoming lane a number of times," he said.

Police said the incident was a friendly reminder to the community to call 111 and report this type of driving behaviour.