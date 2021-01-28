UK trialling NZ police hijab design

Zeena Ali is the first officer to wear a police-issued hijab. Photo / NZ Police

UK police are trialling the same hijab design used in New Zealand.

In November, Zeena Ali became the first in New Zealand to don a police-issued hijab as part of her uniform.

It took 16 months from July 2019 to design and implement.

A police spokesperson said the Leicestershire police are so impressed, that they are now trialling the Massey University design for their staff.

Currently, the hijab is being worn by trainee Constable Khadeejah Mansur, a Student Officer from Leicestershire Police Headquarters.

Police worked with apparel design researchers and lecturers from the School of Design at Massey University in Wellington to design and refine the product.

In a project which began in 2018, police undertook international conversations and collated samples from other police world-wide.

Lecturer-designers, Deb Cumming and Nina Weaver from Massey University worked on the project.

"The hijab is designed to be worn with all Police-issue headwear. It fits the head, neck and shoulder area for freedom of movement and rigorous performance with contoured panels and reinforced zones for durability, access for communication devices and quick release fastening system for safety reasons.

"It is made from a technical sports fabric which is light to wear, antibacterial, moisture wicking and robust."

Leonie Smiley from the police deployable assets advisor, response and operations group said "The reason for Police to make the hijab available as an option for uniform is so that Muslim women can consider policing as a career option and to create an inclusive Police service that reflects our diverse New Zealand community."