Auckland motorway on-ramp reopens after serious police incident

Auckland's Southwestern motorway is open again after police blocked a section due to an unfolding incident.
Road authorities issued an alert at 12.45pm saying the southbound Walmsley Rd on-ramp had been blocked.
Traffic cameras showed a police vehicle parked across the on-ramp, stopping traffic, as two officers stand guard.
Road cones had also been put down.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Around 1.30pm the NZ Transport Agency said the area had been cleared.
Police have been approached for comment.