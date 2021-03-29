Auckland motorway on-ramp reopens after serious police incident

Photo / Fie

Auckland's Southwestern motorway is open again after police blocked a section due to an unfolding incident.

Road authorities issued an alert at 12.45pm saying the southbound Walmsley Rd on-ramp had been blocked.

Traffic cameras showed a police vehicle parked across the on-ramp, stopping traffic, as two officers stand guard.

FINAL UPDATE 1:30PM

The Walmsley Rd on-ramp is now fully open following an earlier incident. ^MF https://t.co/zUHn8nXRx2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 30, 2021

Road cones had also been put down.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 12:45PM

Due to a police incident, the southbound Walmsley Rd on-ramp is blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area & expect delays. More: https://t.co/XOezEKZjxy. ^MF pic.twitter.com/LkuJdzuFZo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 29, 2021

Around 1.30pm the NZ Transport Agency said the area had been cleared.

Police have been approached for comment.