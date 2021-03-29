Man arrested after rampage at Dunedin City Council

Armed police arrested a man after an incident at the DCC offices this morning. Photo / ODT, Gerard O'Brien

A man who went on a rampage at the Dunedin City Council this morning, smashing up the foyer with a bat, has been arrested.

Police had been searching for a man in Mosgiel this morning after he made threats to individuals and organisations, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The man was later arrested after arriving at the Dunedin City Council building in the central city and allegedly smashing up the foyer area with a bat.

Dinnissen said there were no reports of anyone being injured in the incident.

Dunedin City councillor Sophie Barker said she was entering the building when she heard yelling and loud bangs coming from the foyer.

Smashed glass at council's office. Photo / ODT, Craig Baxter

"I heard this huge bang and then the guy came out and went down the escalator.

"It was awful - it was horrible. It was scary just to listen to. I thought a bomb had gone off, actually.

"'My heart's going - I think I'm going to cry in a minute. I need a cup of tea and a lie down, I think."

Barker said staff were also badly shaken and many were tearful.

The reception area was full of broken glass and overturned furniture.

A witness, who declined to be named, said he saw a man walking across the Octagon towards the DCC entrance with what he thought was a baseball bat.

"He destroyed a sign outside the DCC and then he went inside and you could hear him destroying everything.

"I grabbed an old guy and pulled him out of the doorway and told him to get the hell out of here - because you don't want to be standing there when this guy comes out.

"I took him out and the cops arrived soon after."