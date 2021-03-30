Aggravated robberies end in police pursuit, spikes and roadblock on Auckland motorway

Photo / File

Two people are in custody following reports of two aggravated robberies and a carjacking before ending in a police pursuit involving multiple units and road spikes.

A section of Auckland's Southwestern Motorway was even closed during the operation, with police employing a roadblock to bring the alleged offenders to a halt.

Tāmaki Makaurau Police Inspector Peter Raynes said about 11.40am they received a report of an aggravated robbery of a dairy in New Windsor, where items were stolen by two individuals who presented a weapon.

The pair left the scene in a stolen vehicle.

A few minutes later police received another report of an aggravated robbery at a superette in New Windsor, where a store worker was assaulted.

Shortly after a person at the McDonald's on Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, was pulled out of their vehicle by the two offenders who stole their car.

Police monitored the vehicle by helicopter travelling at high speed, driving dangerously and driving on the wrong side of the road.

"The occupants of the vehicle failed to stop for police," Raynes said.

Police deployed road spikes but the vehicle continued to drive erratically.

"The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop by multiple police units as it attempted to enter the South-Western Motorway at the Walmsley Rd on-ramp," Raynes said.

Two people were arrested and taken into custody.

"Inquiries are ongoing and charges are likely," Raynes said.

Road authorities issued an alert at 12.45pm saying the southbound Walmsley Rd on-ramp had been blocked.

Traffic cameras showed a police vehicle parked across the on-ramp, stopping traffic, as two officers stand guard.

Road cones had also been put down.

Around 1.30pm the NZ Transport Agency said the area had been cleared.