New Zealand

Person found dead, two others allegedly assaulted at property in Ilam, Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the incident, after reports of an assault, on Tripp Place, Ilam this morning. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a property in Christchurch where two other people were allegedly assaulted.

Emergency services were called to the incident, after reports of an assault, on Tripp Place, Ilam about 8.15am on Tuesday.

Superintendent Lane Todd said on arrival they located a person deceased inside the property. Initial indications suggest this was self-inflicted.

Two other people at the property were allegedly assaulted and have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

"Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, those involved are known to each (other)."

A scene guard will be in place at the property and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances, he said.