Violent incident: Police attending alleged attack at NZ's toughest prison

A person has reportedly been stabbed at New Zealand's highest security prison today.

Emergency services were called to Auckland Prison at Paremoremo just before 11.30am.

Officers are on the scene but police can give no further information.

The Herald has contacted the Department of Corrections for further comment.

It is understood the person was stabbed in or near the neck.

It is unclear if the injured person is an inmate or Corrections staff member.

The prison houses New Zealand's most dangerous and notorious inmates.