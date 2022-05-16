Jamie Way, 53, had been missing for weeks after reportedly being discharged from a mental health facility in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Way, 53, had been missing for weeks after reportedly being discharged from a mental health facility in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

An Auckland woman is desperate to find her brother who disappeared weeks ago after being discharged from a mental health facility.

Manukau resident Jamie Way, 53, turned up at his sister Tracey's house on April 15 in a state of mental distress and suicidal.

Jamie stayed with his sister and a friend over the weekend before Tracey took him to a mental health facility in South Auckland on Monday, April 18 after her brother came to her trembling and in tears.

"He said, 'Sis, I need you to admit me, I can't take it any more'," Tracey said.

"I gave him a big hug and said, 'Jamie, it's going to be okay, nothing's going to happen to you'."

Tracey spoke to her brother a couple of times while he was under supervision and he continued to exhibit signs of mental distress.

She called the facility again on April 28 and discovered he had reportedly been discharged and released on Eugenia Rise in Totara Heights near Manukau two days earlier.

Jamie hadn't been seen since, prompting a plea from Counties Manukau police for the public's help in their search.

Tracey, Jamie's only family member in Auckland, was heartbroken at her brother's disappearance and was very concerned for his safety.

"I just want him to come home," she told the Herald.

"[I would tell him] I love him and we'll get him the help he needs."

Tracey said her brother had a history of mental distress and she believed Jamie was on medication.

When asked how her brother's mental distress may have developed, Tracey couldn't speculate but clarified Jamie didn't drink alcohol or do illegal drugs.

After speaking with the mental health facility staff member who dropped him off, Tracey said Jamie reportedly told the staffer he didn't want to be driven home to prevent them from learning the address.

Jamie Way didn't have children of his own but had plenty of nieces and nephews through his seven siblings. Photo / Supplied

This, in addition to the facility not informing her of her brother's release, made Tracey question the conduct of facility staff.

"To me, I just think that's appalling."

It was understood Jamie was moved across different mental health facilities during the week after being admitted.

The Herald was referred to the Counties Manukau District Health Board when a journalist contacted a facility where Jamie was reportedly assessed.

The DHB did not respond to the Herald's inquiries before publication.

After a plea on Facebook, Tracey was told someone matching Jamie's description - bald with a goatee - was seen in Nelson.

However, with no activity on his bank account and his car still in Auckland, Tracey was unsure whether that report was accurate.

Jamie didn't have children of his own, but was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews through his seven siblings.

Tracey said her brother was not dangerous and asked anyone who saw Jamie to tell him his family were looking for him and were worried about his safety.

Anyone who had seen Jamie could call police on 105, quoting file number 220429/9968.