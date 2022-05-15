Christchurch convenience store targeted in ram-raid, burglary

A convenience store appears to have been the target of another ram-raid in Christchurch.
The front doors of Barkers' Convenience Store in Hornby have been pushed into the shop by a vehicle.
Police say they received a report of a burglary on Witham St at about 5.30 this morning.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.
It follows a ram-raid at a dairy in Halswell on Friday.
Police were notified of an attempted burglary at the On The Spot on Hamill Rd at 3.43am.
A vehicle was located at the scene but it didn't appear anything was taken from the premises.
Meanwhile, a vehicle linked to a smash and grab north of Auckland was later caught by police trying to drive on to the wrong side of the motorway last night.