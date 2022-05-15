Police say the excavator was stolen from a nearby building site. Image / Chris Bishop

Thieves have used a stolen excavator to ram raid a Wainuiomata service station overnight.

Police were alerted to the burglary just before 2.30am on Wainuiomata Rd.

The excavator, which was unlawfully taken from a nearby construction site, caused significant damage to the building.

Feeling for the great team at Wainuiomata BP who were ram raided last night. pic.twitter.com/QHO8ZlE15Y — Christopher Bishop (@cjsbishop) May 15, 2022

Police staff, including a dog handler, were in the area soon after - however, they were unable to locate any offenders at the time.

A scene guard has been in place overnight as the building has been deemed to be unstable, Hutt Valley prevention manager Inspector Haley Ryan said.

"We are treating this matter seriously and we believe someone in the close-knit Wainuiomata community will know who did this."

Inquiries would continue today, including a scene examination.

"We will also have staff going door-to-door speaking to any potential witnesses, or anyone with relevant information."

* Anyone with information about the incident can also speak to Police staff at the Wainuiomata Police Station, or contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220516/5953.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.