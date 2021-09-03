Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland Harbour Bridge found to have 'exceptionally weak' ground conditions

4 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the 2019 plan for SkyPath over the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

The structural integrity of the Auckland Harbour Bridge came into question months before a truck crash damaged a span that caused traffic chaos, a Weekend Herald investigation has found.

A freak 127km/h gust of wind

