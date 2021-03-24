Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Secret planning under way for second Auckland Harbour Bridge

4 minutes to read

Is the Auckland Harbour Bridge about to get a buddy? Photo / Michael Craig

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

Transport officials are believed to be secretly planning a new bridge alongside the Auckland Harbour Bridge for the Northern Busway, a cycleway and walkway.

The Herald understands work on evaluating a new bridge has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.