Auckland Harbour Bridge woes: What's happening with the SkyPath cycleway?

NZTA's plan for SkyPath - a cycle and walking pathway attached to the bridge piles. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Transport Minister Michael Wood says the Government remains committed to the SkyPath cycleway despite structural damage to Auckland Harbour Bridge affecting traffic.

It comes as Waka Kotahi says the bridge can't be strengthened any further due to the weight of the steel that would need to be added, and instead "active traffic management" was needed to be introduced.

Wood said the SkyPath was a "strategic piece of infrastructure" for Auckland and any decision made on the bridge would keep that in mind.

"There is very strong commitment from the Government to make sure Aucklanders have great walking and cycling access, including providing that access, across the Waitemata," Wood said.

He said in a couple of months a decision would be made on whether the design of the SkyPath would get the go-ahead from the Government.

"We have to make sure this design is fit for purpose, that it delivers what we want and that it's also going to be safe and resilient."

The damaged span after wind blew a truck over on the Auckland Harbour Bridge in September. Photo / Dean Purcell

Since SkyPath was conceived 16 years ago, the project has been plagued by controversy, delays and rising costs.

In the past three years, the project has been taken over by NZTA from the SkyPath Trust and redesigned.

In February last year, the Government included SkyPath in a $6.8 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme of transport projects and said construction would start in early 2021.

Wood said $360 million from that fund had been allocated to the SkyPath.

SkyPath was expected to cost $240m and $120m for a shared pathway extension to Esmonde Rd, rebranded the Northern Pathway by NZTA.

Wood said that money would not be redirected into fixing the bridge.

"That money is intended for the purpose of delivering a project which gets Aucklanders across the Waitemata by being able to walk or cycle. It's a critical gap," he said.