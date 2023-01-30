Auckland floods: What you need to know

North Island braces for more heavy rain, Auckland’s Mayor called out over ‘media drongos’ text and why the battle of the Chrises might not be a good thing in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

North Island braces for more heavy rain, Auckland’s Mayor called out over ‘media drongos’ text and why the battle of the Chrises might not be a good thing in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland is in the firing line for another round of wild weather after experiencing record rainfall over the past couple of days with widespread flooding creating hazards for people and properties.

Mayor Wayne Brown declared a state of emergency in the Auckland region at 9.30pm on Friday night, which came into force immediately and will last seven days.

Below is a need-to-know list to help navigate the floods and the clean-up to come:

Weather warnings

Red heavy rain warnings are currently in place for the following regions:

Northland from 3am today - 6am tomorrow.

Auckland north of Orewa 4pm today - 7am tomorrow.

Coromandel Peninsula 7pm today - 4pm tomorrow.

Orange heavy rain warning is in place for:

Auckland from Orewa southwards, and Great Barrier Island 6pm today - 9am tomorrow

Bay of Plenty 3am tomorrow - 3am Thursday

A thunderstorm watch is currently in place for the following region:

Northland from 8.30am - from noon today - 4am tomorrow.

Strong Wind Watches have been issued for:

Northland 9am today - 6am tomorrow

Auckland 2pm today - 8am tomorrow

A full list of updated weather warnings and watches can be found here.

Great North Rd in Auckland near Waterview interchange following flooding of Oakley Creek in the rainfall event that hit Auckland on January 27.

Calling for help

If you are in an emergency or feel unsafe, call 111.

Emergency services have been overwhelmed with calls for services.

Fire crews were dealing with an estimated 1500 calls for assistance with many relating to flooded property. They are prioritising calls where people are in danger and need to be rescued.

People needing assistance following flood damage should:

report flooding, damage to drains, or stormwater issues - please log your issue online at www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/report-problem.

if they need urgent accommodation assistance, phone 0800 22 22 00.

seek welfare assistance by phoning the Ministry of Social Development on 0800 400 100.

for animal-related assistance contact Animal Evac NZ’s animal care and well-being team online via WhatsApp

Emergency housing for pets call the civil defence team at 0800 22 22 00.

Civil Defence Centres

Civil Defence Centres are set up for Aucklanders that were forced to evacuate their homes.

These centres are in the west, north and south at:

West: St Leonards Road School, 15 Saint Leonards Rd, Kelston

North: Massey University Albany Campus, Sir Neil Walters Lecture Theatre, Massey University East Precinct, Albany Expressway SH17

South: Mana Tukutuku, 32 Riverton Dr, Randwick Park

A new information centre has been opened up in Māngere - at the Moana-Nui-A-Kiwa pool and leisure centre. It opens at 8am today.

The Civil Defence centres are no longer accepting donations from the public. Anyone wanting to donate food or clothing has been asked to link directly to local community groups instead.

A pop-up community and agency information hub was open at the Māngere Memorial Hall, 23 Domain Rd, Māngere Bridge yesterday from 8am to 8pm.

Those needing to go to the centres should bring with them any essential items such as medication, warm clothing and baby items.

National Emergency Management advice

National Emergency Management Agency has advised residents to prepare ahead of the coming weather.

Key preparations include:

Secure outdoor furniture and structures

Relocate items from any areas of your property that are prone to flooding

Relocate stock from flood-prone areas and bring pets inside

Have supplies including food and medications ready in case of any power outages or if you are isolated for a period

Have a grab bag and a plan in case you need to evacuate

For more tips on preparing for severe weather visit get ready website.

Public transport update

Auckland Transport has issued an alert this morning advising passengers to expect delays.

While most bus services had been operating some ferry services are running a reduced timetable as crews look out for storm debris.

Eastern and Western line services had been impacted as Kiwirail repaired several slips across the network.

Aucklanders had been urged to take extreme care when travelling on the network and consider whether their travel is necessary.

Updated information on public transport can be found on AT website.

Bus:

Detours are in place for bus routes 171 Scenic Dr, Titirangi and 755 Shore Rd, Remuera following landslip and flooding.

Trains :

The Morningside underpass remains closed and a pedestrian diversion with supported wayfinding is in place.

Eastern Line

Services are running between Manukau and Otahuhu only. Passengers would need to exit at Otahuhu and transfer to Southern Line services to the city centre.

Southern services are running from Papakura to Britomart via the Eastern Line on a 20-30 minute frequency.

Due to speed restrictions on the line, journey times have increased.

Western Line

Services are running between Newmarket and New Lynn on a 20-minute frequency.

Due to a slip between Parnell and Newmarket buses replace trains between Newmarket and Britomart.

A rail replacement bus service is also operating between New Lynn and Swanson as an alternative option for customers.

Ferries:

All Pine Harbour Ferry services have been replaced with shuttle and buses for rest of the day due to weather conditions.

State highway closures

Latest North Island road closures by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Police are warning drivers to take care when travelling through water-logged roads.

Northland region:

SH1 Brynderwyn to Waiapu remains closed following slips. An alternative route is via Kaiwaka and Mangawhai.

SH 1 Mangamuka Gorge is closed and the detour is via SH 10.

Auckland region

SH 1 Hibiscus Coast Hwy On-ramp Northbound due to road surface damage detour is SH16 Via Kaukapakapa (Free route) or SH1 Orewa to Puhoi (Toll Rd)

SH 16 Helensville to Waimauku due to flooding, the road is closed between Bradly Rd and Hutchinson Rd south of Helensville.

SH 16 Kaukapakapa to Wellsford due to a truck crash both lanes on SH16 are blocked between Makarau Rd and Tuhirangi Rd, north of Kaukapakapa.Alternate route via SH1.

A full list of current road closures in the Auckland area can be found here.

Waikato region

Contractors are urgently assessing the many slips on SH25 which have closed the road between Coromandel town and Whitianga.

SH25A between Kopu and Hikaui remains closed after the road collapsed detour is SH25/SH2 via K-Gorge or SH25 via Coromandel, subject to current road conditions.

SH 26 Te Aroha to Paeroa due to flooding, detour via SH 2.

SH 37 Hangatiki (SH3) to Waitomo Caves due to a slip, and the detour is via Fullerton Rd and Oparure Rd.

State Highway 25a on the Coromandel Peninsula has completely collapsed near the summit after heavy rain caused widespread slips and damage across the upper North Island. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Bay of Plenty/Gisborne

SH 30 Rotorua to (SH33) Tikitere due to road works, a detour is in place.

Taranaki region

SH3 Hawera, between the intersections of Glover Rd and Hunter St, southbound due to resurfacing works.

Power outages

Power outages can be found on Vector’s outage map here.

After Friday’s flooding event, the power company also provided the following safety advice:

We advise avoiding direct contact with any remaining water; switch off the electricity supply at the fuse box if it is safe to do so. If there is evidence of water inside the fuse box or if there are signs of arcing or overheating, contact a registered electrician.

Please unplug damaged electrical appliances, ensure hobs, TVs and other appliances have been turned off, and move all portable appliances away from the area affected by flooding.

Keep away from exposed wiring, and arrange for other services, such as gas, to be switched off: Electricity and gas supplies should not be turned back on until you have had advice from a registered electrician/gas specialist that it is safe to do so.

People using medical equipment that relies on electricity should let their retailer know if they are without power. If there is an immediate health threat, they should contact their health provider or call 111.

A major slip on Paturoa Rd at Titirangi Beach in Auckland.

Water services - reduction of usage urged

Watercare said its treatment plants are operating and tap water is safe to drink.

However, wastewater plants were being overwhelmed in some areas and it called for people to reduce their wastewater use by keeping showers short and not putting on loads of washing.

That was particularly the case for North Shore residents where the wastewater pump station on Wairau Rd had been flooded, destroying the control systems, Watercare said.

Residents living in Titirangi, Woodlands Park, Oratia, Green Bay, Waima and elevated sections of Scenic Dr are likely to have no water or low water pressure.

Water tankers are available for them at 716 South Titirangi Rd End of Tawini Rd; 1 Cochran Rd, Oratia; Shetland Street, Glen Eden; 66 Avonleigh Rd, Green Bay; Ceramco Park; Glen Eden Cnr Kotinga Avenue and Puketitiro Street, Glen Eden; Cnr Withers Rd and Paewai Rd, Glen Eden.

Where to find essential information

Auckland Emergency Management is providing regular updates on its website here.

Auckland Council is providing updates and information on its website here.

The Herald will continue to update its live blog with the latest news.

Supermarket closures

The following supermarkets are closed due to flooding:

Pak’nSave Wairau

New World in Newmarket

New World in Mt Albert

Countdown Mairangi Bay

Foodstuffs North Island chief executive Chris Quin said the company still had a big supply of stock and customers at other outlets should not expect shortages.

Foodstuffs had also contacted its food bank partners to say it can work with them to help supply food for those from flood-damaged homes, who may have lost all their food in damaged fridges or freezers or who may have had to evacuate.

Schools and Early Childhood centres

All schools in the Auckland region have been directed by the Ministry of Education to close until next Tuesday, February 7.

For early childhood centres, some children can attend in person if their whānau needs them to do so but must otherwise be closed.

Flooding at Diocesan School for Girls in Epsom, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Cleaning up at home

It is important to clean and dry your house and everything in it.

Floodwater may contain sewage and other hazardous materials which can contaminate your home.

If your gas meter has been affected by water or debris, contact your gas supplier.

Always work safely when cleaning up after a flood by wearing protective clothing and washing hands thoroughly after clean-up and before handling food.

Keep children and animals away from previously flooded areas until they have been cleaned and made safe.

Take photos and videos of the damage and anything that needs to be thrown away before starting the clean-up, for insurance purposes.

Clean up, drain and dry interior areas as quickly as possible. Take out everything that is wet and that can be moved – floor coverings, furniture, bedding, clothing, etc and put them outside to dry when the weather is fine.

Throw away all food and drinking water that has come in contact with floodwater, including things stored in containers.

Do not eat garden produce if the soil has been flooded. Clean up and remove debris and sprinkle gardens with lime.

Residents of Dryden St in Grey Lynn clean up in the aftermath of the storms and flooding over the weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Waste disposal

There are nine sites around Auckland that people can access free of charge to dump flood-related waste.

Up to 28 skip bins have been delivered to affected communities.

Auckland Council said it has arranged for storm waste to be taken for free at participating transfer stations within the Auckland region for residents without insurance. People can call Auckland Council on 0800 22 22 00 to confirm the visit. A list of participating facilities can be found here.

Those with insurance have been advised to contact their insurance company to confirm the process for disposing of storm-related waste, including building debris, soft furnishings and storm-damaged household items. A number of private waste companies can provide skip bins or flexi bags to collect waste.

Regular roadside rubbish and recycling collection is continuing as normal.

More information about waste collection can be found on council’s website.

Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport opened its international terminal to passengers for scheduled flights yesterday. Due to a 37-hour international travel closure, the terminal was experiencing high volumes of people inside the terminal as travellers seek to rebook cancelled flights.

The airport asked travellers to wait until they have their flight booked and scheduled for travel a day before coming to the international terminal, and for meeters and farewellers to use the wait zone, or pickup/drop off area for farewells.

A volunteer army of more than 100 Auckland Airport staff continues to support travellers and stranded passengers – so far providing more than 2300 hot meals, handing out 700-plus blankets, thousands of bottles of water, as well as providing nappies and baby food where needed.

A group of 30 travellers spent the night at Auckland Airport marae, following the 30 travellers who slept in the wharenui Saturday night. The airport’s customer team also supported the 80 people who slept in the terminal overnight.

Passengers are asked to follow both Auckland Airport and their airline’s travel alerts for more information.

Weary travellers try to get sleep at Auckland Airport on January 28 after flooded roads stranded them at the terminal. Photo / Supplied Paul Morovic

Auckland beaches are unsafe