Workers clean up a slip on West End Rd in Herne Bay after storms and flooding over the weekend in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

All schools in the Auckland region have been directed to close until February 7.

Education secretary Iona Holsted said the National Emergency Management Agency earlier today asked them to take action to help minimise traffic movement on Auckland roads while vital infrastructure is urgently repaired.

“With the possibility of further weather damage leading to more disruption, the Secretary for Education has directed that schools, kura, early learning services and tertiary institutions in the Auckland region (Wellsford to Pukekohe) must close for physical attendance and instruction until 7 Feb.”

Holsted said schools and kura can open or remain open for onsite instruction but need to provide distance learning.

“Early Learning Services may allow the physical attendance of any child whose parent needs them to do so, in the same that we did for Covid, but must otherwise be closed.”

She praised principals and education leaders for the “fantastic job” they had done of readying their schools for opening, and said she knew this decision will be upsetting for some of them and for some parents.

“I know this is a late announcement that will cause disruption and I thank the sector in advance.”

One of the schools affected by the flood is Don Buck Primary School in Massey.

Principal Sandy Stirling told parents in a social media video the school had unfortunately been hit “significantly”.

“Three classrooms, a couple of resource rooms, the staff room and our library all have been flooded.”

He said work started a few days ago to assess and clear the damage, but this may take a while.

Buck said opening next Tuesday will give them time to make the school a “safe and healthy” environment for students.

Auckland Primary Principal’s Association president Kyle Brewerton told the Herald about 20 schools across Auckland had been directly impacted by the flooding.

Mayor Wayne Brown told reporters earlier that he had asked authorities to consider advising schools and businesses to stay closed tomorrow.

“Stay home, stay safe, and stay away from areas which might slip. And stay away from floodwaters. Follow instructions of emergency authorities,” he said.



