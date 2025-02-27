“Feel as if I have a hedgehog taped to my face Unbelievable pain not constant but when it comes...” she wrote, along with a weary face emoji.

Simpson was not present at today’s Governing Body council meeting but beamed in remotely.

When the Herald asked Simpson how she was feeling, she texted that she was “good with work”.

“Knocked off some exciting initiatives and still have some to go,” she wrote.

Simpson is reportedly mulling a run for the Auckland mayoralty in this year’s local elections.

“I have not yet made a decision about my future. I am focused on my job and working with my colleagues and the mayor to deliver on what we’ve promised,” she told the Herald on Monday.

“The mayor and I continue to hold constructive conversations.”

But current Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is reportedly starting to lose patience with his deputy over whether she will challenge him.

One insider said if Simpson needs another week or two to reach a decision, the mayor is okay with that.

But the insider said the process cannot go on forever and if the speculation starts to affect the council’s governance, the mayor would be forced to appoint a new deputy.

“The best case for everyone is that the deputy accepts where public opinion is, and the current team keeps working together the way it has pretty well for the last two and a half years.

“But if the deputy mayor stays unresolved for too much longer, then the mayor will have to do a bit of a reshuffle. A deputy mayor can’t be seen not to support the mayor, at least in public,” said the insider.

Nominations for the local body elections close on August 1. Postal voting opens on September 9, and the polls close at noon on October 11.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.