Shining a light on shingles

Photo / Supplied.

Sufferers can report intense pain – so what can be done?

Shingles can be an extremely painful condition, occurring in around one in three people during their lifetime – and the risk increases with age. Not only that, recent research from the United States* further suggests people aged over 50 diagnosed with Covid-19 have a higher risk of developing shingles.

So understanding shingles is important for many people, says Brett Marett, Medical Director at pharmaceutical company GSK NZ, makers of the shingles vaccine SHINGRIX, who have prepared a guide about the shingles virus and the impact it can have.

Shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus, the virus that causes chickenpox.

“If you’re one of the approximately 99 per cent of adults over 50 years old who have had chickenpox, the virus that causes shingles is inside your body but lies dormant,” says Marett. “It is possible to get shingles more than once.”

A weakened immune system, due to factors such as increasing age or immune-compromising conditions/medications, can increase the risk of infections, including shingles, he says. The immune system naturally weakens over time as we age, which can allow the usually inactive virus to reactivate and cause shingles – despite how healthy you may feel.

“Shingles typically produces a painful rash that can last several weeks. The rash usually erupts in a single stripe on either the left or right side of the body, or sometimes the face, along a nerve path. It’s most common on the chest and abdomen.”

Between 48-72 hours before the rash appears, people may experience pain, itching, tingling or numbness in the area where the rash will develop. Other symptoms may include sensitivity to light, headache, and a sense of not feeling well. Most people who get shingles experience acute pain – described by many as aching, burning, stabbing or shock-like.

Possible complications

“Up to 30 per cent of people with shingles may develop post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN),” says Marett. “People with PHN can experience persistent nerve pain for months or years in the same area where they had the shingles rash – even after the rash clears up. The risk of developing PHN increases with age. "

Other possible complications include scarring of the skin where the rash appeared, complications with vision if the rash appears around the eye, a bacterial infection of the rash area, and partial weakness or paralysis of the areas served by affected nerves.

Anyone who thinks they may have shingles, should see a doctor as soon as possible. Early treatment with anti-viral medication may reduce the severity and duration of illness. Depending on the symptoms, pain relief medication may also be prescribed. PHN management is challenging, and treatment options may be sub-optimal.

Prevention

In most cases, immunisation is the most effective way to help reduce the risk of shingles, says Marett. SHINGRIX is a vaccine to help prevent shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia in adults 50 years of age and older. It can also be used in adults 18 years of age or older who are considered at increased risk of herpes zoster.

Designed to help develop strong immunity against shingles in people over the age of 50, SHINGRIX’s clinical trial results showed it provided over 90 per cent protection against shingles in that 50 years and older age group.

By helping prevent shingles, SHINGRIX strongly reduces the risk of developing PHN – and new data shows that SHINGRIX can provide at least 10 years of protection against shingles in adults aged 50 years and over. No new safety concerns were identified during the follow-up period.

Further information

SHINGRIX is a two-dose vaccine with a gap of 2-6 months between doses. To maximise the protection offered by SHINGRIX, it is important that both doses are taken. You can receive SHINGRIX if you’ve previously had shingles or a different shingles vaccine, but you will still need both doses.

Important safety information:

· Do not have SHINGRIX if you are allergic (hypersensitive) to any of the ingredients contained in SHINGRIX.

· The most common side effects are headache; stomach and digestive complaints; muscle pain; pain, redness and swelling at the injection site; and tiredness, chills, fever. Most side effects have a duration of 1–3 days.11,13

· As with all vaccines, SHINGRIX may not fully protect all people who are vaccinated.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about vaccination with SHINGRIX. To learn more, visit www.shingrix.co.nz

*US data. May not be representative of global population.

SHINGRIX (Recombinant Varicella Zoster Virus Glycoprotein E antigen 50 micrograms (AS01B adjuvanted vaccine)) is indicated for the prevention of herpes zoster (HZ) and post-herpetic neuralgia in adults 50 years of age or older and for adults 18 years of age or older who are at increased risk of herpes zoster. SHINGRIX is a prescription medicine and is fully funded for individuals aged 65 years only. Costs will apply for people who are not 65 years old. A single 0.5 mL dose contains 50 micrograms of gE antigen, adjuvanted with AS01B (composed of the plant extract Quillaja saponaria saponin (QS-21) (50 mcg) and 3-O-desacyl-4′-monophosphoryl lipid A (MPL) from Salmonella minnesota (50 mcg) plus excipients).

SHINGRIX should not be administered if you are hypersensitive to any component of this vaccine. SHINGRIX has risks and benefits – ask your doctor if SHINGRIX is right for you. Use strictly as directed. Common side effects: Adults ≥50 years: pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, muscle pain, fatigue, headache, shivering, fever, and gastrointestinal symptoms. This is not a full list.

Vaccination with SHINGRIX may not protect all vaccine recipients. If you have side effects, see your doctor, pharmacist or healthcare professional. Additional product information and Consumer Medicine Information (CMI) is available at www.medsafe.govt.nz. Trademarks are owned by or licensed to the GSK group of companies. ©2023 GSK group of companies or its licensor.

Marketed by GlaxoSmithKline NZ Ltd, Auckland. Adverse events involving GlaxoSmithKline products should be reported to GSK Medical Information on 0800 808 500. Date of Approval: 11 2023 Date of Expiry: 11 2025. TAPS NP18747-PM-NZ-SGX-ADVR-220005