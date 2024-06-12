Cannabis plants discovered in a property in Manurewa, South Auckland. Photo / NZ Police

A large cannabis operation with a street value of up to $600,000 has been found in a South Auckland suburb.

Counties Manukau police said they were tipped off by members of the public about a series of flats on a Manurewa street where the plants were being grown.

Inspector Adam Pyne said four search warrants were carried out on the street by the police’s tactical crime unit yesterday.

The cannabis plants have since been destroyed, police said. Photo / NZ Police

“They found at least 357 cannabis plants at various stages of maturity from within the four flats - totalling 444 kilograms.”

He said about half of the plants were nearing maturity for harvesting.

“We also found a significant amount of packaged cannabis located inside the oven in one of the flats.”

The cannabis plants had a street value of between $200,000 and $600,000. Photo / NZ Police

Pyne said the cannabis has an estimated street value of between $200,000 and $600,000.

Despite the significant find, no one was found at the properties during the search warrants, he said.

“We are elated to have this illegal drug off the streets and out of the hands of dealers and those [who] would make profit from it.”

The discovery comes less than two weeks after a huge cannabis bust in rural South Auckland; which resulted in a cannabis operation worth up to $15 million being destroyed.

Thousands of cannabis plants were discovered in former market gardens grounds in Āwhitu and Glenbrook.

Police, who arrested nine Vietnamese nationals, said those involved were part of a criminal syndicate.

Can you help? Anyone with information that may help authorities is urged to contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111