Police have uncovered a $15 million cannabis operation growing marijuana in former market garden sites across rural southern Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Thousands of cannabis plants have been destroyed after millions of dollars worth of the drug were discovered being grown in former market gardens.

The bust in rural South Auckland had ended a “significant” cannabis operation worth up to $15 million. It led to the arrests of nine Vietnamese nationals - four at the Āwhitu site and five at the Glenbrook site.

“[This is a] multi-million dollar blow to [an] organised criminal syndicate … there is no doubt this will have an impact on organised crime as a result,” Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor said.

Search warrants were executed at rural sites in Āwhitu, Runciman and Glenbrook under a police operation known as Manta Ray, said the investigations manager for Counties Manukau South Area.

The drugs were being grown on sites previously used as market gardens.

“We believe the set-up, particularly in Āwhitu, is likely one of the largest we have come across within the Counties Manukau Police district. The numbers in Operation Manta Ray highlight the scale of this particular group’s operation. In Āwhitu, more than two tonnes of cannabis plant at varying maturity levels were located alone.”

They had destroyed more than 4300 plants at Āwhitu, more than 1000 at Glenbrook and more than 150 at Runciman, he said.

All those charged are men aged between 29 and 40. Six are before the Pukekohe District Court on charges of cultivating cannabis.

Police have been working with Immigration New Zealand in relation to the remaining three men arrested during the operation, Taylor said.

He also acknowledged the work of investigators from the police Organised Crime Unit, communities staff based in Tuakau and Waiuku, and others who helped from around the region.

Those involved in illicit drug operations on a commercial scale could continue to expect police attention.

“Large-scale cultivation of drugs is a large source of income for gangs and organised crime groups. We will continue to target such operations given they are funding organised criminal groups’ operations, which in turn means harm continues to be imposed on our communities.”

The public had, and would continue to have, a role to play, Taylor said.

“[We] acknowledge the support by the public around information on illegal operations within their community [and] we continue to encourage the community to continue providing us this information on any such concerns they may have.”

This can be done through the regular 105 phone and online channels, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111, he said.