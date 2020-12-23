Auckland Council collection dates for collecting bins full of empty bottles and wrapping paper

Wrapping paer will be filling bins after Christmas. Photo / File

Auckland Council is urging people to check their rubbish collection days as the season of giving and festivities is followed by bins full of empty booze bottles and crumpled Christmas wrapping paper.

There will be no rubbish collections on Christmas Day, but the bins will be collected on Saturday.

Next week, rubbish bins will be collected on the normal days, except on Friday, January 1 when the bins will be collected on Saturday.

For the week starting January 4, the bins will be collected a day later and all collections will return to normal on Monday, January 11.

Past council data shows Aucklanders generate 10 per cent more waste following Christmas - despite people leaving the city.

Auckland Council aspires to be a Zero Waste City by 2040 with a Waste Minimisation and Management Plan 2018 setting out targets to reach the goal.

Every year, Aucklanders send more than 1.6 million tonnes of waste to landfill - more than one tonne per person.

The council began working to reduce waste in 2012 and achieved a 10 per cent reduction per person in 2017.

The council still faces some big challenges - household waste is 14 per cent and falling, but business and commercial waste is growing.

Total waste to landfill grew by 40 per cent between 2010 and 2016, largely due to the increase in construction driven by the city's housings needs and population growth.