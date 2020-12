The Waste Management truck rolled on the Takanini northbound onramp.

A rubbish truck container has fallen off a truck, blocking an on-ramp leading to Auckland's busy Southern Motorway and leaving debris strewn across the road.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident, on Takanini's northbound on-ramp.

There are no serious injuries.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - TRUCK ROLL - 12:30PM

Due to a truck roll, the Takanini northbound onramp is CLOSED. Emergency services are on site. Please use the Hill Rd on-ramp and expect DELAYS. ^AL pic.twitter.com/bN6CZqJmXf — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 18, 2020

Images from a traffic camera show the back of a two-container truck twisted on its side.

The on-ramp is closed and drivers are being asked to use the Hill Rd on-ramp instead.