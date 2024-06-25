Former District Commander John Price accused of bullying, another foggy morning disrupts Auckland flights and Princess Anne sustains minor injuries. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland Airport domestic passengers faced yet more disruption after water began pouring through a ceiling and on to an X-ray machine in security this morning.

After two consecutive days of fog delays and cancellations, woes continued at lunchtime with an unexpected water leak pouring from a terminal ceiling on to machinery.

A person in a security line told the Herald that water was flowing through the roof above and dripping on to a bag scanner below.

“There must be a leak in the floor above. They’ve put covers over the equipment now, and steady streams of water are coming through.”

The passenger estimated the leaks lasted for approximately five minutes and the lane remained closed after officers placed a tarpaulin cover across the X-ray equipment.

The Herald has approached Auckland Airport for comment.

Another morning of heavy fog caused the cancellation of 11 regional flights and the delay of 15 further flights. A flight from Wellington to Auckland was also cancelled.

International flights were not affected and restrictions were lifted at 7.31am.

It’s the second day in a row that flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled and delayed due to fog.

More than 100 flights were cancelled or delayed on Monday as thick fog hampered airport operations.

Fog restrictions were lifted after midnight, but just before 5am today the airport said restrictions had been put back in place.

On Monday morning heavy fog delayed or cancelled 89 domestic flights in and out of the city, while a further 14 flights were cancelled last night.

Meanwhile, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said a car fire blocked two left southbound lanes towards the airport before the Landing Dr intersection.

Both lanes were reopened at 8.20am after being closed for nearly three hours.

According to Google Maps, traffic backed up for 4.5km approaching the airport, with the tail of traffic back to the Southwestern Motorway.