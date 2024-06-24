More flights cancelled amid heavy fog in Auckland

Another foggy morning in Auckland is causing major disruption to domestic flights in and out of Auckland Airport. File photo / Hayden Woodward

More domestic flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled and delayed this morning as fog descends on the city again.

It follows more than 100 cancelled or delayed flights on Monday as thick fog hampered airport operations.

Around seven domestic regional flights have been cancelled so far this morning and another three delayed, the airport said. An arrival flight from Wellington has also been cancelled due to the fog.

International flights have not been affected.

Fog restrictions were lifted after midnight but just before 5am this morning the airport said restrictions had been put back in place.

The airport said passengers should check the Auckland Airport website or app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

On Monday morning heavy fog delayed or cancelled 89 domestic flights in and out of the city, while a further 14 flights were cancelled last night. There were also widespread ferry cancellations and delays.

MetService forecaster Lewis Ferris said on Monday morning there was a mixing pot of bad ingredients that was causing the fog to hang around.

He said MetService expected visibility would increase over the morning as the sun began to heat up the ground - a prediction that came to pass with fog restrictions lifted shortly after midday Monday.

Ferris said the sun’s low angle due to the winter solstice, high clouds blocking the sun, and the lack of wind, made for the perfect foggy conditions.