Flights delayed at Auckland Airport as fog shrouds city

Heavy fog has covered parts of Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

At least 15 flights have been delayed after fog descended on Auckland overnight.

Much of the city’s motorway network is also shrouded in fog.

Auckland Airport says flight restrictions were put in place just before 3am.

Before 6am 15 domestic regional flights had been delayed due to the fog, although none had been cancelled.

No main trunk domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown had been affected.

International flights were also unaffected.

Passengers are advised to check the airport’s website or app for the latest information on their flight.