Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Airport Customs staff seize $34 million of methamphetamine within 12 hours

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Vancouver mourns after a deadly festival tragedy, the Vatican prepares to elect a new Pope, and not all principals are convinced by the Government's teaching mandates.
  • Auckland Airport customs staff have seized more than 90kg worth of methamphetamine off two separate flights.
  • The drugs had an estimated street value of up to $34 million and could have caused up to $95 million in potential harm
  • Since the beginning of 2025, Auckland Airport staff have seized an estimated 405.69kg of drugs across couriers and baggage.

NZ Customs has seized more than 90kg worth of methamphetamine in four abandoned bags at Auckland Airport.

The first seizure occurred after a flight from Malaysia landed about midnight on Saturday, with Customs staff finding 50.2kg of methamphetamine in two bags.

The bags contained four smaller duffel bags, each with individually wrapped packages of the drugs.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The second seizure occurred early on Sunday morning.

Border staff identified two backpacks and referred them to Customs. Officers searched the bags and found 40.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Packets of methamphetamine were seized in bags off a flight from Malaysia. Photo / NZ Customs
Packets of methamphetamine were seized in bags off a flight from Malaysia. Photo / NZ Customs

NZ Customs estimated these two seizures of methamphetamine would have had a street value of up to $34 million and caused up to $95 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

Auckland Airport customs manager Paul Williams said this mass seizure was thanks to the “sharp actions” of Customs officers and border partners and reaffirmed their unrelenting focus on border security.

“This was rapid, skilled work by officers who know exactly what to look for,” he said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
40.5kg worth of methamphetamine was seized from a bag on a flight from Los Angeles. Photo / NZ Customs
40.5kg worth of methamphetamine was seized from a bag on a flight from Los Angeles. Photo / NZ Customs

“They acted immediately, intercepted the suspicious bags, and shut down what would have been a significant shipment of methamphetamine reaching into our communities.”

“Preventing organised crime from profiting by harming New Zealanders is an absolute priority for Customs,” Williams said.

“Not only are our officers highly trained and always on the lookout for suspicious activity, but they do not work in isolation.

“Our job is clear: stop illicit drugs before they reach our streets.”

Since the beginning of 2025, the Customs team at Auckland International Airport has seized an estimated 405.69kg of drugs across couriers and baggage.

Auckland Airport staff seized more than 23kg of methamphetamine and cocaine in unaccompanied bags off a flight from Honolulu

Last month, officers seized more than 36kg of methamphetamine in unaccompanied bags from a US flight.

In the same month, more than 100kg of cocaine was seized – the largest airport find in New Zealand history.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand