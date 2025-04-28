The second seizure occurred early on Sunday morning.

Border staff identified two backpacks and referred them to Customs. Officers searched the bags and found 40.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Packets of methamphetamine were seized in bags off a flight from Malaysia. Photo / NZ Customs

NZ Customs estimated these two seizures of methamphetamine would have had a street value of up to $34 million and caused up to $95 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.

Auckland Airport customs manager Paul Williams said this mass seizure was thanks to the “sharp actions” of Customs officers and border partners and reaffirmed their unrelenting focus on border security.

“This was rapid, skilled work by officers who know exactly what to look for,” he said.

40.5kg worth of methamphetamine was seized from a bag on a flight from Los Angeles. Photo / NZ Customs

“They acted immediately, intercepted the suspicious bags, and shut down what would have been a significant shipment of methamphetamine reaching into our communities.”

“Preventing organised crime from profiting by harming New Zealanders is an absolute priority for Customs,” Williams said.

“Not only are our officers highly trained and always on the lookout for suspicious activity, but they do not work in isolation.

“Our job is clear: stop illicit drugs before they reach our streets.”

Since the beginning of 2025, the Customs team at Auckland International Airport has seized an estimated 405.69kg of drugs across couriers and baggage.

Auckland Airport staff seized more than 23kg of methamphetamine and cocaine in unaccompanied bags off a flight from Honolulu

Last month, officers seized more than 36kg of methamphetamine in unaccompanied bags from a US flight.

In the same month, more than 100kg of cocaine was seized – the largest airport find in New Zealand history.