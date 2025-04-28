The second seizure occurred early on Sunday morning.
Border staff identified two backpacks and referred them to Customs. Officers searched the bags and found 40.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.
NZ Customs estimated these two seizures of methamphetamine would have had a street value of up to $34 million and caused up to $95 million in potential harm and cost to New Zealand.
Auckland Airport customs manager Paul Williams said this mass seizure was thanks to the “sharp actions” of Customs officers and border partners and reaffirmed their unrelenting focus on border security.
“This was rapid, skilled work by officers who know exactly what to look for,” he said.