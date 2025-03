Customs Auckland Airport manager Paul Williams said this was another good example of collaboration within the aviation sector to combat drug smuggling.

“Criminals are trying to get drugs through our airport in increasingly large volumes, but our intelligence and partnership networks are alert to their tactics,” he said.

“Customs will continue to work across the industry to secure the supply chain, and our team will act swiftly to identify and stop risks as part of our focus of protecting the border.”

The methamphetamine is estimated to have had a street value of up to $13.5 million and would cause around $37.9m in harm across New Zealand.

Customs officials found more than 36kg worth of methamphetamine in two unaccompanied bags on a flight from Los Angeles. Photo / NZ Customs

This is the fourth major drug seizure at Auckland Airport in the first three months of 2025.

Three people were caught attempting to smuggle $10m of methamphetamine in luggage in two separate cases.

Two men, a 33-year-old and a 39-year-old, arrived in the country on a flight from Toronto, Canada, on New Year’s Day.

Customs officers questioned them and searched their bags, finding 20.44kg of meth in the 33-year-old’s suitcase. The bag tag was linked to the 39-year-old.

The next day, a 59-year-old woman unrelated to the two men arrived from Honolulu, US, and officers who searched her bag found her clothing was stiff to the touch. Border testing showed meth had been soaked into the fabric.

On January 20, a 24-year-old American woman was caught trying to smuggle an estimated 31kg worth of methamphetamine in suitcases at Auckland Airport.

The seized meth equated to close to 1.6 million individual doses, with a potential street value of up to $11m.

