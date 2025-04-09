Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland Airport Customs officials seize more than $9 million worth of cocaine, methamphetamine

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Trump adviser's feud as world responds to US tariffs and Reserve Bank expected to cut Official Cash Rate. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images
  • Customs officials seized more than 25kg worth of illicit drugs at Auckland Airport last night.
  • More than 23kg of methamphetamine and cocaine was found in unaccompanied bags off a flight from Honolulu to Auckland.
  • Officers also arrested a 57-year-old man who attempted to smuggle 1.9kg of methamphetamine in a suitcase.

Auckland Airport officials seized more than 25kg worth of illicit drugs after two separate smuggling attempts last night.

In the first case, more than 23kg of methamphetamine and cocaine was found in unaccompanied bags off a flight from Honolulu to Auckland.

A search of both bags identified several plastic-wrapped, vacuum-sealed packages.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All but two of the packages came back positive for methamphetamine during testing, with the other two testing positive for cocaine.

More than 23kg of drugs were found in unaccompanied bags at Auckland Airport. Photo / NZ Customs
More than 23kg of drugs were found in unaccompanied bags at Auckland Airport. Photo / NZ Customs

Customs estimated the drugs could have had a combined street value of up to $8.9 million and caused around $23.4m in potential harm and cost.

In the second bust, Auckland Airport officers arrested a 57-year-old man who attempted to smuggle 1.9kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand in a suitcase.

The foreign national arrived on board a flight from Sydney for the first time.

A white crystal substance contained within the corrugation of a plastic panel was found within the suitcase lining after an X-ray.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Methamphetamine was hidden within plastic panelling inside a passenger’s suitcase. Photo / NZ Customs
Methamphetamine was hidden within plastic panelling inside a passenger’s suitcase. Photo / NZ Customs

The man was arrested and charged with the importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.

The amount seized was worth approximately $590,000, with the potential to cause up to $2m in social harm.

Customs acting manager Auckland Airport, Benjamin Wells, said the two intercepts showed the lengths criminals would go to get drugs across the border.

“We are seeing large and brazen smuggling attempts at the airport, as well as the deeply concealed hides,” he said.

“But no matter the method, nor the size of the concealment, our officers utilise their training and equipment extremely well to identify these attempts and remove further harm from reaching our communities.”

This is the latest in a string of illicit drug seizures at Auckland Airport.

Last month, officers seized more than 36kg of methamphetamine in unaccompanied bags from a US flight.

More than 100kg of cocaine was seized last month – the largest airport find in New Zealand history.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand