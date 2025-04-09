All but two of the packages came back positive for methamphetamine during testing, with the other two testing positive for cocaine.

More than 23kg of drugs were found in unaccompanied bags at Auckland Airport. Photo / NZ Customs

Customs estimated the drugs could have had a combined street value of up to $8.9 million and caused around $23.4m in potential harm and cost.

In the second bust, Auckland Airport officers arrested a 57-year-old man who attempted to smuggle 1.9kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand in a suitcase.

The foreign national arrived on board a flight from Sydney for the first time.

A white crystal substance contained within the corrugation of a plastic panel was found within the suitcase lining after an X-ray.

Methamphetamine was hidden within plastic panelling inside a passenger’s suitcase. Photo / NZ Customs

The man was arrested and charged with the importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.

The amount seized was worth approximately $590,000, with the potential to cause up to $2m in social harm.

Customs acting manager Auckland Airport, Benjamin Wells, said the two intercepts showed the lengths criminals would go to get drugs across the border.

“We are seeing large and brazen smuggling attempts at the airport, as well as the deeply concealed hides,” he said.

“But no matter the method, nor the size of the concealment, our officers utilise their training and equipment extremely well to identify these attempts and remove further harm from reaching our communities.”

This is the latest in a string of illicit drug seizures at Auckland Airport.

Last month, officers seized more than 36kg of methamphetamine in unaccompanied bags from a US flight.

More than 100kg of cocaine was seized last month – the largest airport find in New Zealand history.

