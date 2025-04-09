The man was arrested and charged with the importation and possession for supply of a class A controlled drug.
The amount seized was worth approximately $590,000, with the potential to cause up to $2m in social harm.
Customs acting manager Auckland Airport, Benjamin Wells, said the two intercepts showed the lengths criminals would go to get drugs across the border.
“We are seeing large and brazen smuggling attempts at the airport, as well as the deeply concealed hides,” he said.
“But no matter the method, nor the size of the concealment, our officers utilise their training and equipment extremely well to identify these attempts and remove further harm from reaching our communities.”
This is the latest in a string of illicit drug seizures at Auckland Airport.