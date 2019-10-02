Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

'Atrocious' training, regulations slammed in wake of forklift deaths

By
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Forklifts are prone to tipping thanks to their high centre of gravity and potential for loads to move around. Stock photo / Getty

Forklifts are prone to tipping thanks to their high centre of gravity and potential for loads to move around. Stock photo / Getty

New Zealanders are dying needlessly because rules around forklift use are "woefully inadequate", an industry expert says.

His comments come as a young child and a teenager have been killed by forklifts in the past two weeks - the latest in a long line of deaths and serious injuries caused

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand