A teenager who died in a workplace accident in South Auckland has been identified.
He was 16-year-old Shaldin Joyce, of Auckland.
The young man died in an accident at a premises in Ōtāhuhu on Monday afternoon.
He was reportedly crushed by a forklift.
The circumstances of his death are not exactly known. However, WorkSafe NZ - which is investigating the incident - yesterday confirmed that a forklift was involved in the accident that killed the teenager.
Emergency services were called to freight business Coda in Savill Drive just after 1.30pm after reports of a workplace accident.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
His colleagues wrote on social media about the heartbreak of losing a fellow colleague.
One man wrote of his sadness of losing "one of the young ones''.
A police spokesman said: "Our sympathies are with his family during this difficult time.''