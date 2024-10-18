Health NZ Te Whatu Ora figures show at least 230 people had an assisted death during this period.

The review committee is the main form of oversight for the Assisted Dying Service.

After an assisted death takes place, the attending clinician provides a Death Report to the ministry.

Each report is checked by the Assisted Dying Registrar and the Assisted Dying Secretariat, whose roles are primarily administrative. The reports are then passed to the review committee, which checks they are compliant with the law and flags any concerns with the registrar.

A ministry spokesperson said the law did not specify that Death Reports had to be reviewed by the committee within a particular time, or that every Death Report must be examined.

“Therefore, while the committee was unable to meet, the reports were accumulated in the system and are being progressively submitted to the committee for their review,” the spokesperson said. “The committee is intending to inspect all Death Reports generated under the act.”

The committee has now been restored to three members and began meeting again in August. They meet twice monthly, rather than once, to tackle the backlog of reports.

One of the inaugural committee members, Bay of Plenty chief nursing officer Brenda Close, has been reappointed for another term. She has been joined by ethics expert Dr Elizabeth Fenton and GP Dr Danielle Heron, who specialises in palliative care.

The Herald revealed last week that Greville, a palliative care physician, and Wensley, an ethics expert, had complained to the ministry and successive health ministers about the level of oversight of assisted deaths.

They said while they had no evidence of wrongdoing, the Death Reports contained so little detail that they would not have been able to detect if someone had died wrongly.

The two former committee members said when they tried to raise specific concerns, they were told by the ministry it was not within their responsibilities, which were set out in the law.

Those concerns included a disproportionately high rate of assisted deaths in rural areas, and a case in which a patient with suspected frontal dementia who did not speak English was approved for assisted dying without an interpreter being present for their assessment.

While the former committee members felt the law was generally working well, they said the oversight process needed to be strengthened.

The Law Society agreed with their concerns. In a submission to an ongoing review of the law, society vice-president Taryn Gudmanz said to provide proper oversight the committee needed access to sufficient levels of detail to undertake its role, “which may be broader than the requirements set out in [the legislation]”.

She said the ministry should also consider whether the reports were detailed enough to assist with research on assisted dying.

“Research is necessary to allow for the evaluation of how the law is working in practice, for transparency and to guide improvements in practice. In particular, data is required to properly assess whether access is equitable, who is choosing to make use of the law, whether providers are well informed and whether the safeguards are working as intended.”

Act MP Todd Stephenson (middle) has drafted a law change that would remove one of the barriers to getting an assisted death.

If the ministry recommends changes following the review, the coalition Government has made an agreement that any reform will be progressed in a private member’s bill.

Act MP Todd Stephenson has already drafted a bill, which focuses on removing a requirement that a patient is likely to die within six months.

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers health issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics and social issues. He has covered assisted dying issues since the End of Life Choice Act was first drafted.

