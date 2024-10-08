Advertisement
Assisted dying in NZ: Reviewers say oversight is so limited that wrongful deaths could go undetected

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
Dr Dana Wensley was denied access to more data on assisted dying statistics.

  • Two experts who reviewed assisted deaths say their roles were so limited they would not have been able to detect wrongdoing, and attempts to find out more about concerning cases were blocked by the Ministry of Health.
  • In one case, a patient suspected of having frontal dementia, who did not speak English, was approved for assisted dying despite not having an interpreter present for their assessment.
  • The ministry and ministers say these concerns will be addressed in an ongoing review of the law.

Two members of a committee tasked with ensuring assisted deaths complied with the law say the oversight process was so inadequate they would not have known if someone had died wrongly.

The former End of Life Review Committee members said they were “extremely concerned” about how little information

