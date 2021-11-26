Arrest after car torched, house catches fire in northwest Auckland

The aftermath of the November 3 attack. Photo / Naveed Tariq

Police have made an arrest after a car was set alight in Chaffinch Rd, Hobsonville Point in Auckland's northwest.

A 27-year-old male has been remanded in custody, charged with wilfully setting fire to property.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing in the Waitākere District Court on December 2, with his case set for February 6.

The incident happened around 5am on November 3 in the usually quiet, master-planned community.

Photo / Supplied

One local, who was out walking his dog, told the Herald he heard several loud bangs.

He walked around the corner and saw a near-new BMW on fire in a driveway next to a house.

Flames leapt from the car to the side of the house, badly scorching the home despite fire crews being on the scene within minutes. Several police cars also arrived, and the street was closed to non-residents.

Talking to the Herald, the owner of the home, Naveed Tariq, said Tariq his kids are now living in alternative accommodation.

Photo / Supplied

The solo father and ICT professional - who worked in various countries around the globe for a US-based multinational before immigrating to New Zealand four years ago - said insurance would cover the cost of his BMW M series sports car, which was "near brand new" and, he hoped, damage to his home.

Photo / Supplied

"The house is not in liveable condition. It will take seven to eight months to fix, it seems. Insurance has still not evaluated the damage and it's an extremely uncertain situation right now for us," he said.

Photo / Supplied

"My kids are extremely traumatised."

Police said they had no further comment while the case was before the courts.