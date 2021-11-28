Fire at Woodhill Forest burning overnight

Firefighters attend a blaze at Woodhill Forest north of Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The fire at Woodhill Forest will burn overnight and fire crews will return to tackle it on Monday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says all ground and air operations ceased just before 6pm on Sunday.

"The fire is still burning within the perimeter of where we contained it and will burn overnight," said shift manager Daniel Nicholson.

The fire covered some 26ha of Woodhill Forest, a vast commercial pine forest in northwest Auckland from Muriwai in the south to South Head in the north.

The area is a popular location for a range of recreational activities like horse riding, mountain biking and paintball, and Fenz is calling on the public to stay well away.

However the fire is not threatening any properties and no one had been hurt.

Some 40 firefighters including helicopters were battling the blaze this morning.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.