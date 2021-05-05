Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Hobsonville Point startup Portainer raises $10m for its 'container' management software

6 minutes to read
Portainer co-founder and CEO Neil Cresswell. Photo / Supplied

Portainer co-founder and CEO Neil Cresswell. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Cloud computing startup Portainer, based at Hobsonville Point, has raised US$6 million in a Series A round that attracted one of Rocket Lab's most prominent investors - who came knocking after the Kiwi startup popped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.