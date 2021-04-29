Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Tauranga legal software startup LawVu inks deal with US social media giant

5 minutes to read
LawVu co-founder and CEO Sam Kidd: Disrupting global legal technology from Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

LawVu co-founder and CEO Sam Kidd: Disrupting global legal technology from Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Tauranga-based legal software startup LawVu has inked a deal that will see one of the US social media giants adopt its product.

Founder and chief executive Sam Kidd says he cannot name the social media

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.