Armed officers swoop on Bream Bay area as police operation underway in Northland

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, of the Organised Crime Unit, speaks to a Customs officer outside an address on Takahiwai Rd in One Tree Point. Photo / Tania Whyte

A large-scale police operation is underway in Northland with hordes of armed officers having descended on Bream Bay.

The Advocate understands it is a joint operation planned between Northland police and Customs.

Details are light but a police spokesperson said more information would be released in due course.

Around 20 police cars - including Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) vehicles - flanked by four police vans were seen screaming south along State Highway 1 towards Bream Bay with their lights blazing shortly before 10am.

A large cohort of armed officers was seen at an address on Kepa Rd in Ruakākā around 10am on Friday. Photo / Tania Whyte

The contingent turned off at Port Marsden Highway before making their way to Kepa Rd in Ruakākā.

The 500m looped road was blocked off by officers, according to witnesses in the area.

Their police presence stretched further afield with officers spotted entering a house on Peter Snell Rd, less than 2km away.

Over in One Tree Point, witnesses described seeing around 20 police cars and a helicopter believed to be the police Eagle chopper, hone in on an address on Takahiwai Rd.

There they saw officers arrest multiple people.

Back in Whangārei, Morningside Rd was blocked by police near The Korna Store dairy while AOS officers escorted a shirtless man in handcuffs from the scene.

It is unknown whether this arrest is connected to the large operation currently in motion.