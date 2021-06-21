Northland police responding to shooting in Dargaville

Armed police are still on the scene where a reported shooting has taken place in Dargaville. Photo / File

Northland police are on the lookout for a black vehicle seen leaving the scene of a shooting in Dargaville this afternoon.

The Armed Offenders Squad were called to a property on Carrington Rd around 2.20pm after reports a person had been shot.

A short time later a person with a facial wound arrived at the Dargaville Hospital followed by a second person who has been shot.

Armed police are currently in the area as a precaution while an investigation was carried out.

A police spokesman said the exact nature of their injuries wasn't known but they're not believed to be life-threatening.

"Police are making enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify the offenders involved."

Officers were particularly interested in a black or charcoal-coloured Nissan people-mover vehicle, similar to a Nissan Wingroad, with the registration plates of or similar to CAK346, seen leaving Carrington Rd around the time of the shooting.

"Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 111 immediately and should not approach this vehicle."