Aoraki/Mt Cook rescue: Search remains on hold amid strong winds

Three climbers have been missing from Aoraki/Mt Cook since Monday, December 2. Photo / George Heard

“Further assessment of the wind conditions in Mt Cook have determined it is not safe to fly in the area today,” police said in a statement.

Their intention is to try again tomorrow, weather permitting.

The trio were reported overdue from their planned ascent of Aoraki/Mt Cook yesterday morning.

They flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday, planning to summit Aoraki/Mt Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said they did not make their flight out planned for 8.30am yesterday and were subsequently reported overdue.

Kurt Blair, from Durango Colorado, is an experienced mountain climber and guide who is missing on Aoraki Mt Cook. Photo / Supplied

In a post online, Silverton Avalanche School in the US said it had been notified the climbers had succumbed to a fatal fall.

“We received notification from NZ authorities that the climbers appear to have taken a fatal fall from high upon the peak,” it said.

“Gear and equipment found from the party has helped SAR [search and rescue] piece together the tragedy, although remote, technical and heavily glaciated terrain coupled with deteriorating weather has prevented a recovery of the climbers.”

The school paid tribute to Blair online, remembering him as the “nicest guy” who came from a “proud lineage of mountain adventurers”.

Carlos (Kique) Romero, from California, has been missing on Aoraki/Mt Cook since the morning of November 2. Photo / Facebook

Romero was a qualified international mountain guide with specialist skills in skiing, alpine and rock guiding, according to the American Mountain Guides Association.

A search was initiated on Monday involving the Department of Conservation (DoC) Search and Rescue team, local helicopter company The Helicopter Line and police.

“During the search, several climbing-related items were located which are believed to belong to the three men,” Walker said.

“Police have been working with the US and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men.”

Further information regarding the third man will not be provided until police can be sure that all necessary family notifications have been carried out.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.