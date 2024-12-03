In a post online, Silverton Avalanche School in the US said it had been notified the climbers had succumbed to a fatal fall.

“We received notification from NZ authorities that the climbers appear to have taken a fatal fall from high upon the peak,” it said.

“Gear and equipment found from the party has helped SAR [search and rescue] piece together the tragedy although remote, technical and heavily glaciated terrain coupled with deteriorating weather has prevented a recovery of the climbers.”

A search was initiated yesterday involving the Department of Conservation (DoC) Search and Rescue Team, local helicopter company The Helicopter Line and police.

“During the search, several climbing-related items were located which are believed to belong to the three men,” Walker said.

“Police have been working with the US and Canadian embassies to inform and support the families of the three men.”

Further information regarding the third man will not be provided until police can be sure that all necessary family notifications have been carried out.

Police say weather conditions are likely to prevent any further search activity until Thursday this week.

Treacherous conditions

A leading New Zealand mountain guide this morning said the climbing trio missing on Aoraki Mt Cook are likely to be facing treacherous conditions, including potentially deadly rime ice.

International mountain guide Gary Dickson, of Wānaka, said although there was hope the climbers had taken refuge somewhere to wait out the rain, warming conditions were not a good sign.

“With warming trends, you’ve got ice cliffs that can fall down and they’re incredibly hard to predict compared to avalanches,” Dickson said.

He also revealed rime ice is a major concern at this time of year.

Rime ice forms when water droplets freeze on surfaces and can fall off as temperatures increase.

“It’s an ice formation in which cold water droplets grow on to each other and build out ... if that falls off it’ll either kill you, injure you or give you a massive fright at the very least,” Dickson said.

He said ice cliffs and rime ice formations could fall at any moment and could be far more deadly than avalanches.

Dickson said warm, wet conditions were “bad in summary”.

“You’ve got an increased risk of not just avalanches, but ice cliffs and rime ice too, so it’s a lot more to consider from a search and rescue point of view.”

Dickson remains hopeful the climbers have taken shelter somewhere on the mountain.

“Positively, they could be holed up and waiting for the weather to clear,” he said.

The three men, who were attempting to summit, were due to complete their climb at 8.30am on Monday, but did not meet their prearranged transport, police said.

A missing persons report was filed at 12.45pm.

“Police search and rescue and Department of Conservation search and rescue are working together to locate the three men,” a police spokesperson said.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said a helicopter and specialist search and rescue personnel searched on the mountain throughout the afternoon and into the evening until “weather conditions deteriorated”.

Walker said they would be working with DoC this morning to assess the weather and determine whether search efforts were able to continue.

According to MetService, heavy rain and snow above 3200m are forecast for the national park today.

It also described the risk of an avalanche in high alpine areas as “moderate”.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said the rainy conditions would continue throughout today.

“Winds will also be stronger this morning, especially higher up in those mountains, but they will ease a bit as the day goes on.”

