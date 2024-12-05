The search has resumed for the missing Aoraki Mt Cook climbers this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police have said there are grave concerns for the three men, while family and friends of the climbers have said they are “absolutely shattered”.

The three climbers were visiting New Zealand before being reported overdue to return from their planned ascent of Aoraki/Mt Cook on Monday.

They flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday, planning to summit via Zurbriggen Ridge, but they did not make their flight out planned for 8.30am on Monday and were subsequently reported overdue.

Kurt Blair, from Durango, Colorado, pictured on Kyjo Ri in Nepal March 2023, is an experienced mountain climber and guide. Picture / Supplied

A missing persons report was filed at 12.45pm.

Two of the missing climbers. Composite photo / NZME

“Police search and rescue and Department of Conservation search and rescue are working together to locate the three men,” police said.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said a helicopter and specialist search and rescue personnel searched on the mountain throughout the afternoon and into the evening until “weather conditions deteriorated”.

Walker will be speaking to media from Timaru police station this morning at 10am.

