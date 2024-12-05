Advertisement
Aoraki/Mt Cook climbers: Search for trio resumes in clear conditions

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook has resumed this morning. Photo / George Heard

  • Three foreign climbers, including Americans Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, are missing on Aoraki/Mt Cook.
  • Search efforts have been paused due to bad weather, but have resumed today.
  • Blair, an internationally certified mountain guide, is being remembered as humble and compassionate by friends and family.

The search for missing climbers, Americans Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, and an unnamed Canadian national, has resumed this morning as conditions have finally cleared.

The trio failed to turn up for their plane out of the country.

The search has resumed for the missing Aoraki Mt Cook climbers this morning. Photo / George Heard
A helicopter took off this morning from the Search and Rescue Base at Mt Cook Village after days of wind that prevented any craft taking to the sky.

“There has been a long-awaited and welcome break in the harsh weather conditions on Aoraki Mount Cook and a helicopter has this morning been deployed as part of the search for the three missing international climbers,” said a police spokesperson.

The search has resumed for the missing Aoraki Mt Cook climbers this morning. Photo / George Heard
Police have said there are grave concerns for the three men, while family and friends of the climbers have said they are “absolutely shattered”.

The three climbers were visiting New Zealand before being reported overdue to return from their planned ascent of Aoraki/Mt Cook on Monday.

They flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday, planning to summit via Zurbriggen Ridge, but they did not make their flight out planned for 8.30am on Monday and were subsequently reported overdue.

Kurt Blair, from Durango, Colorado, pictured on Kyjo Ri in Nepal March 2023, is an experienced mountain climber and guide. Picture / Supplied
A missing persons report was filed at 12.45pm.

Two of the missing climbers. Composite photo / NZME
“Police search and rescue and Department of Conservation search and rescue are working together to locate the three men,” police said.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said a helicopter and specialist search and rescue personnel searched on the mountain throughout the afternoon and into the evening until “weather conditions deteriorated”.

The search has resumed for the missing Aoraki/Mt Cook climbers this morning. Photo / George Heard
Walker will be speaking to media from Timaru police station this morning at 10am.

