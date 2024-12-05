- Three foreign climbers, including Americans Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero, are missing on Aoraki/Mt Cook.
- Search efforts have been paused due to bad weather, but have resumed today.
- Blair, an internationally certified mountain guide, is being remembered as humble and compassionate by friends and family.
The search for missing climbers, Americans Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, and an unnamed Canadian national, has resumed this morning as conditions have finally cleared.
The trio failed to turn up for their plane out of the country.
A helicopter took off this morning from the Search and Rescue Base at Mt Cook Village after days of wind that prevented any craft taking to the sky.
“There has been a long-awaited and welcome break in the harsh weather conditions on Aoraki Mount Cook and a helicopter has this morning been deployed as part of the search for the three missing international climbers,” said a police spokesperson.