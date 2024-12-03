Kurt Blair, from Durango, Colorado, pictured on Kyjo Ri in Nepal in March 2023, is presumed deceased after going missing on Aoraki Mt Cook on November 2.

They flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm on Saturday, planning to summit Aoraki Mt Cook via Zurbriggen Ridge.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said they did not make their flight out planned for 8.30am on Monday and were subsequently reported overdue.

A police spokesperson told the Herald this morning the search remains on pause as “the weather is still not co-operating”.

California-based climbing company SWS Mountain Guides paid tribute to Romero online yesterday.

“With great sadness, we share that Carlos Romero is among three climbers reported missing on New Zealand’s Mount Cook (Aoraki),” it said.

It described Romero as a beloved guide, educator and mentor. It also said they continue to “hope for clarity” and hold him close in their thoughts.

According to SWS Mountain Guides website, Romero was born and raised in Merida, Venezuela. He grew up climbing – exploring the Andes, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.

During his 15-year career, Romero led 15 expeditions.

Notably, he is fluent in Spanish, German, Japanese and English.

Both Romero and Blair are highly experienced and accredited mountain guides.

Friends of Blair and Romero started paying tribute yesterday, after Riverton Avalanche School posted about his “presumed” death.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that our friend and colleague Kurt Blair went missing and is presumed deceased while climbing Mt Cook in New Zealand,” it said.

The post said Blair was a Durango local, who left behind a loving family, two sons and his mountain community.

“Kurt and Kique were amazing and such good-natured people who always greeted you with a smile and a good story,” said one post.

“Kurt was indeed a beautiful human being ... I was so grateful to know him ... shine on my friend,” said another.

Kurt Blair is an experienced mountain climber and guide.

The three men, who were attempting to summit, were due to complete their climb at 8.30am on Monday but did not meet their prearranged transport, police said.

A missing persons report was filed at 12.45pm.

“Police search and rescue and Department of Conservation search and rescue are working together to locate the three men,” a police spokesperson said.

Walker said a helicopter and specialist search and rescue personnel searched on the mountain throughout the afternoon and into the evening until “weather conditions deteriorated”.

Walker said they would be working with DoC to assess the weather and determine whether search efforts were able to continue.

