Anzac Day: How to mark the day in your town

War medals worn by New Zealander soldiers during a previous Anzac Day service in New Zealand.

By RNZ

As Anzac Day approaches, RSAs and council services across the country are preparing to pay tribute to those who served and gave their lives to war.

At the first light of dawn, New Zealanders will gather at their local war memorials to commemorate the day, participating in various civic ceremonies, wreath-laying and community events to pay their respects.

Each year, April 25 draws large crowds in major centres such as Auckland’s War Memorial Museum or Christchurch’s Cathedral Square. This year, some regions are offering hot breakfasts, hero workouts and choir performances as part of the day’s events.

Here is how you can mark the day in your town.

Whangārei

The traditional commemorations will take place at Laurie Hall Park from 6am. The public is also welcome to join the Te Kamo community Anzac service at 10am, which includes wreath-laying and morning tea.

Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau

The Anzac Day Dawn Service will be held at Auckland War Memorial Museum in the Auckland Domain at 6am. The museum’s commemorative events also include a centennial choir performance and remembrance tours, open to the public for free until 5pm.

Outside the museum, you can visit the Field of Remembrance, which honours the fallen New Zealand soldiers of all wars and conflicts from 1845-2012.

Vector lights on the Auckland Harbour Bridge will be lit up in poppy red from 5am-7am to usher in Anzac Day morning.

Later in the day, the New Zealand Warbirds’ Association will be doing a flyover across Tāmaki Makaurau, featuring their trademark billowing smoke.

Lest we forget. We will remember them. Photo / Alan Gibson

Hamilton/Kirikiriroa

Both Dawn and Civic Anzac Day memorial services take place at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park from 6am. There will be big screens in the park that will show the ceremonies, meaning people can see and hear both services from further back. Following the Civic Service, the Hamilton Brass Band and the Hamilton Gospel Choir will perform.

On the corner of Memorial Drive and Anzac Parade, more than 5000 poppies and 350 white crosses have been installed to acknowledge the Hamiltonians lost in the conflict.

Tauranga

The Tauranga Dawn Service begins at 5.45am at Tauranga RSA Cenotaph on Cameron Road. Free park and ride buses will be running throughout the day.

Gisborne/Tairāwhiti

The Dawn Service starts at Lawson Field Theatre at 5.15am and will be followed by a march to the Cenotaph, where the ceremony will take place. It concludes with a procession march to the Gisborne RSA.

Napier/Hastings - Ahuriri/Heretaunga

A 6am Dawn Service will be held at Napier Soundshell and Lone Pine Cemetery, while a 6.30am Dawn Service will be held at Hastings Civic Square Cenotaph.

Whanganui

The Whanganui War Memorial Centre commemoration service begins at 7am. It is preceded by a parade from Pukenamu Queen’s Park.

At 11am, there is a 28th Māori Battalion Anzac service at Moutoa Gardens.

Later in the day, BHP Functional Fitness is offering a free Anzac Day workout as part of the day’s commemorations. The Bring a Cobber: Anzac Day workout event is an opportunity to do a hero workout and reflect on the sacrifices of the fallen. It gets under way at the fitness centre from 9am and you do not need to be a member to head along - everyone is welcome.

New Plymouth/Ngāmotu

Celebrate the spirit of the Anzacs with an afternoon of music at the New Plymouth Methodist Church on Sunday, April 28 from 2-4pm.

Palmerston North/Papaioea

A 6am Dawn Service will be held in Te Marae o Hine/The Square, followed by a Civic Commemoration Service at 9am.

Wellington/Pōneke

The Dawn Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial begins at 6am and the National Commemoration Service takes place at 11am.

At 9am, there will be a Wellington citizens’ wreath-laying opportunity at the Cenotaph Precinct. A national commemoration will also be hosted at the Ataturk memorial in Strathmore at 2.30pm.

The evening before Anzac Day, the US Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band is presenting a dusk performance in front of the Australian Memorial at Pukeahu on Wednesday at 5pm.

Nelson/Whakatū

The Dawn Service at Anzac Park begins at 5.30am and will commence at 7am. The Nelson Christ Church Cathedral is also holding a ticketed Anzac Day concert at 2.30pm, where the Nelson Male Voice choir will perform alongside pianist Louis Lucas-Perry.

Christchurch/Ōtautahi

For the second time since the 2011 earthquakes, the Christchurch City Dawn Service will return to Cathedral Square under the newly reinstated Citizens’ War Memorial. The service starts at 6.30am and will go on until 8am.

Later in the day, Bealey Quarter is offering their traditional Anzac Day all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7am-10.30am, which includes a cooked English breakfast section and continental options.

Timaru

The day’s events begin with a 6am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph. This will be followed by a parade and marches past the Field of Remembrance, and a Civic Service featuring a flyover, haka, hymns, wreath-laying, and a blank firing of a WWII-era 25-pound field gun.

Dunedin/Ōtepoti

The Otago University Students Association is holding an Anzac Day service outside the University Staff Club at 1pm. At the same time, the public is welcome to join the city’s main service at Upper Junction War Memorial.

Later in the day, Otago Museum is holding an Anzac Day performance, with the Cantores Choir commemorating stories of war, peace, suffering and hope through song at 2pm.

Invercargill/Waihōpai

A 7am Dawn Service will be held at the War Memorial on Dee Street, at which time the Royal New Zealand Air Force will also conduct a fly-past en route to Mid Canterbury and Blenheim.

Later, a formal civic service will be held at the Invercargill Working Men’s Club at 7.45am, followed by morning tea.