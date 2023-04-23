Poppies lie on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during a previous Anzac Day Dawn Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Photo / Getty Images

Poppies lie on the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior during a previous Anzac Day Dawn Service at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park. Photo / Getty Images

Military veterans will once again march before the sun rises as parades are reinstated at the Auckland Anzac Day Dawn Service this year.

Last year dawn services were held across New Zealand but several parades were cancelled due to the pandemic, including in our largest cities.

Anzac Day commemorates our troops killed in war and honours returned and serving servicemen and women on April 25.

The date marks the anniversary of the landing of Australian and New Zealand soldiers – the Anzacs – on the Gallipoli Peninsula in 1915.

As it’s a public holiday, many people will enjoy a day off work and most shops won’t be open until 1pm.

Auckland

Several Anzac Day services are happening in Auckland this year, but the central Auckland Anzac Dawn Service is being hosted at the Auckland Domain.

The veterans’ parade gathers in the Auckland War Memorial Museum underground carpark between 4am and 5.30am near Tasman St.

The parade begins at 5.50am with the march on to the Cenotaph by veterans.

The Dawn Service follows the parade at 6am at the Court of Honour, Auckland Domain.

Macleans College Chorale will welcome the dawn with a programme of reflection and remembrance at 6.40am.

Entry to the museum is free to everyone on Anzac Day. It will open directly after the dawn service and will close at 5pm.

The extended list of Anzac Day events throughout Auckland is on the Our Auckland website.

The Anzac Day Dawn Service will be held again in Auckland this year. Photo / Michael Craig

Wellington

At 6am a dawn service will begin at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Buckle St, Te Aro.

The Wellington Citizen’s Wreath Laying Service will follow at 9am at the Wellington Cenotaph, corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen St, Wellington Central.

The Anzac Day National Commemoration Service begins at 11am at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

At 2.30pm in Tarakena Bay the Ataturk Memorial Wreathlaying Service will begin, at 166 Breaker Bay Rd.

Finally, at 5pm the Last Post will close the day at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

A shuttle service will run from Bowes Cres carpark to the memorial site for any people who need help with transport.

Christchurch

A dawn service from 5.30am until 8am in Cathedral Square will give Christchurch residents a chance to remember fallen soldiers on Anzac Day.

War veterans will begin commemorations by gathering at the Worcester Bridge and then parade the short distance to Cathedral Square for the traditional service.

For the first time since the 2011 earthquakes, the event is being held in Cathedral Square under the newly reinstated Citizens War Memorial.

The New Zealand Army Band will perform at the service, which will end with the playing of the Last Post, a minute’s silence, and then the singing of the New Zealand national anthem.

An Anzac Day service honouring air servicemen and servicewomen at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand will begin at 12pm in the Therese Angelo Wing.

Other local Anzac services will be held all around Christchurch and can be found on the Christchurch City Council website.

An Anzac dawn service will be held at Cathedral Square, Christchurch. Photo / NZPA

Dunedin

At 6.15am the “March On” Anzac Day Veteran March will begin in Dunedin at the Cenotaph, Queens Gardens.

The service begins at 6.30am on the corner of Crawford and Rattray Sts, Cenotaph, Queens Gardens.

The University of Otago Anzac Service at University Plaza (next to the Staff Club) will begin at 1pm.

The Dunedin RSA (Returned and Services Association) Choir will present a mixture of songs at the Anzac Revue at Knox Church from 7pm as a finale to the services.

Public Holiday Rules

Almost all shops must be closed by law until 1pm, except for essential stores such as dairies, service stations, pharmacies and hairdressers.

This includes a ban on serving or selling alcohol until 1pm.

Anzac Day is celebrated on the day it falls, so only those working on the weekend are covered by the public holiday provisions.

Most employees should receive public holiday entitlements if they work on Anzac Day and the entitlement to an alternative holiday applies consistently to all public holidays including Anzac Day.



















